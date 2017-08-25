Axelrod: Gary Cohn's hard choice

Story highlights David Axelrod: After Trump's comments equating neo-Nazis with those who protested them, Gary Cohn didn't quit

Axelrod: He may have stayed because he sees himself as a moderating influence, but the road ahead will likely only get harder

David Axelrod is a CNN commentator and host of the podcast "The Axe Files," now a regularly featured show on CNN. He was senior adviser to President Barack Obama and chief strategist for the 2008 and 2012 Obama campaigns. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) It will be remembered as one of the most awkward scenes of an administration replete with them. Two Cabinet members of the Jewish faith standing at President Donald Trump's side as he drew a moral equivalence between the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who rallied in Charlottesville and those who came to protest their hate-filled message.

Standing to the President's right, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin looked stricken. They had shown up for a press conference on infrastructure, only to be cast as supporting actors in a bizarre and distasteful scene. It was as if they had been invited for a ride, only to discover, to their horror, that they suddenly were involved in a stickup.

Mnuchin made a vain effort to defend the President's comments on the Sunday shows, undoubtedly winning points for loyalty from the boss, but earning the disapprobation of many others in and out of the Jewish community for failing to roundly condemn the indefensible.

In contrast, Cohn, whose pained expression was most evident at the President's press conference, said little after that August 15 debacle.

