Esteban Ocon eyes podiums as F1 season resumes at Spa

(CNN) Sporting a fuchsia-colored helmet inside the cockpit of his bright pink Force India car, it's been hard to miss Esteban Ocon this year.

With a string of top 10 finishes in what is his first full season in Formula One, the Frenchman is fast gaining a reputation as one of the sport's future stars.

This weekend, Ocon will be looking to carry on where he left off before F1's summer break, as the teams and drivers return for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Only Sebastian Vettel Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have scored more points finishes than Ocon this term -- a statistic that may surprise some observers, but not so the quietly confident 20-year-old.

"I did expect to have a strong half of the season first half ... my target was to be scoring points at every race," Ocon told CNN's The Circuit.