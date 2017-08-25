Children among dead after airstrike in Yemen's capital

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) Seven children were among at least 16 people killed in an airstrike in Sanaa as suspected Saudi-led coalition raids continued to pound the Yemeni capital, the country's rebel-controlled health ministry said Friday.

The attack, which flattened two residential buildings in Sanaa's southern district of Faj Attan, comes amid escalating violence in the war-torn country.

A Yemeni man covered in blood reacts as people search for survivors following Friday's strike.

A Saudi coalition spokesman told CNN that they were looking into the reports.

Saudi Arabia, backed by a coalition of Arab states, launched a military operation in March 2015 against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who toppled the internationally recognized leadership in Yemen.

In the last week alone, the UN estimates that 58 civilians have been killed in airstrikes, including 42 in Saudi-led coalition bombings. That death toll is higher than the entire month of June, when 52 were killed, and in July, which saw 57 civilian deaths.

Yemenis search under the rubble of a house destroyed in Friday's airstrike.

