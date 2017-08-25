Aid Hurricane Harvey victims

Story highlights Evacuees and authorities size up damage amid continued rain

Organizations are on the ground assisting victims

(CNN) Heavy winds and torrential rains pounded south Texas as Hurricane Harvey plowed ashore. The rain continues, with flood waters rising amid dire concerns about the days ahead. Officials say some parts of the region could be uninhabitable for weeks or even months to come. Aid groups are taking stock of the situation and rushing help to evacuees.

Facebook is also lending support by activating its "Safety Check" feature. It enables those impacted by the storm to assure loved ones they are safe.

Online hospitality service Airbnb is offering urgent accommodations and waiving lodging fees for Texas Residents.

You can help hurricane victims by clicking the "take action" button.