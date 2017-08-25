(CNN) Rescuers continue to pull people from rising floodwaters. The traumatized and weary evacuees often have nothing but the soaked clothes on their backs. Aid groups are scrambling to provide shelter, emergency services and hope.

There are several ways you can help.

Donate money: By clicking on the button below, you can donate to charities vetted by CNN's Impact Your World. These organizations are helping in Harvey's immediate aftermath, and they will continue working through the long term.

If you are in Texas, there are additional ways you can contribute: