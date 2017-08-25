London (CNN) People attending the Notting Hill Carnival in London will be discouraged from taking photographs around Grenfell Tower, the 24-storey building that was the site of a devastating fire in June.

Announcements will be made on London Underground trains and extra protective barriers will be put in place to shield the tower from view.

London Underground said the measures were taken in response to requests from residents in the area, as plans were made for the Carnival, Europe's biggest street festival. Locals have complained of visitors taking selfies with the charred wreckage of the tower in the background.

"We have worked closely with the local community and the Notting Hill Carnival organizers ahead of this year's event to make sure we are as sensitive as possible to residents' concerns following the terrible tragedy at Grenfell," Mark Wild, Managing Director for London Underground, said in a statement.

"Having listened to local people and those affected, announcements will be made at stations and on trains asking customers not to take pictures of the tower out of respect for the victims and their friends and families," he added.

Read More