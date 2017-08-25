Man killed after knife attack on soldiers in Belgium

Story highlights The attacker was a Belgian national of Somali origin, authorities say

(CNN) A man who attacked two soldiers in Brussels, Belgium with a knife was shot and killed on Friday evening, the Brussels prosecutor's spokeswoman told CNN.

The incident is being treated as a terror attack, she said. The soldiers, who were on patrol in the center of the capital, were slightly wounded.

The man rushed towards the soldiers and attacked them from behind with a knife while shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is great), the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said Saturday.

One of the soldiers opened fire and hit the attacker twice. He later died in the hospital as a result of his injuries. He was found to be carrying a replica firearm and two copies of the Quran.

The man was a Belgian national of Somali origin who was born in 1987, authorities said, making him 29 or 30 years old. He has not been identified by name.

