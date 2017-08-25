Man killed after knife attack on soldiers in Belgium

Story highlights Authorities call it a terror attack

(CNN) A man who attacked two soldiers in Brussels, Belgium, with a knife was shot and killed on Friday, the Brussels prosecutor's spokeswoman told CNN.

The incident is being treated as a terror attack, she said. The soldiers were slightly wounded.

The assailant yelled "Allahu akbar" (God is great) while pulling a knife on the soldiers who were on patrol in the center of the capital, the spokeswoman said.

The man was known to police for petty crimes but not for terror links, authorities said. He has not been identified.

Belgium has been alert to terror attacks for years.