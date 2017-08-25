Man wounded after attacking soldiers in Belgium

(CNN) A man was shot after he attacked two soldiers in Brussels, Belgium, the Brussels prosecutor told CNN. The soldiers were slightly injured and the suspect was in life-threatening condition, authorities said.

The man was known to police for petty crimes but not for terror links, officials said.

The suspect was armed with a knife, public broadcaster RTBF reported, citing police sources.

Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted: "All support for our military. Our security forces stay on alert. With crisis centre we follow situation closely."

Developing story - more to come