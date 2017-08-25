Breaking News

Man wounded after attacking soldiers in Belgium

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 4:55 PM ET, Fri August 25, 2017

(CNN)A man was shot after he attacked two soldiers in Brussels, Belgium, the Brussels prosecutor told CNN. The soldiers were slightly injured and the suspect was in life-threatening condition, authorities said.

The man was known to police for petty crimes but not for terror links, officials said.
The suspect was armed with a knife, public broadcaster RTBF reported, citing police sources.
Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted: "All support for our military. Our security forces stay on alert. With crisis centre we follow situation closely."
