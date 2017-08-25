Taylor Swift returns with single 'Look What You Made Me Do'

(CNN) Taylor Swift has a message in her brand new single "Look What You Made Me Do," and she says it rather plainly.

"I'm sorry, but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now," she sings. "Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead."

Indeed, the singer shows a new side of herself in the first song from her forthcoming album "Reputation," set to be released on Nov. 10.

She sings: "I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time," and, "Honey, I rose up from the dead. I do it all the time."

