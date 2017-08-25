Patty Jenkins: No 'Wonder' James Cameron doesn't get it

Story highlights Cameron commented on "Wonder Woman's" success in an interview with The Guardian

Jenkins said female characters can and should be everything like male leads

(CNN) "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins has fired back at James Cameron for saying her hit superhero film is a "step backwards" for women.

Taking to Twitter Thursday, Jenkins tweeted a statement saying "James Cameron's inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though, he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman."

In an interview with The Guardian published Thursday, Cameron was asked about his views on "Wonder Woman," which has been one of the most successful films of the year and hailed by some for being a story about a powerful woman that was directed by a woman.

The "Titanic" director was quoted as saying "All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood's been doing over 'Wonder Woman' has been so misguided."

"She's an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing," he said. "I'm not saying I didn't like the movie but, to me, it's a step backwards."

