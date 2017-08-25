'Game of Thrones' faces attack from nitpickers

(CNN) The late "Get Smart" producer Leonard Stern famously compiled "A Martian Wouldn't Say That," a book of actual notes from network executives to TV writers. The title came from a request to change a line in the series "My Favorite Martian," but it has come to mind of late reading some of the nitpicking about "Game of Thrones."

Science fiction and fantasy fans have a well-established history of grousing about properties that they love, from complaints about noise in outer space in "Star Wars" to the general lack of consistency as to whether a fall from great height causes death in superhero movies.

Still, the popularity of "Game of Thrones," coupled with a faster narrative pace as the HBO series nears the end of its penultimate season, has brought out second-guessing and gripes in droves.

Most recently, the issues addressed -- with great seriousness and sporadic bursts of indignation -- have involved the flight speed of ravens bearing urgent messages and dragons traversing huge swatches of ground.

In this case, it's fans, not network suits, who are distributing the equivalent of "A dragon couldn't do that" missives -- only here, not directly to the show's creative team, but through the filter of social media.

