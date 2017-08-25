Bangkok (CNN) Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra fled Thailand for Dubai two days before a verdict was due to be delivered in a trial over rice subsidies, a highly-placed source in her Pheu Thai party said Friday.

Yingluck left Thailand on Wednesday and is now "safe and sound" in Dubai, the source said. She was due to appear in court Friday but a warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to show up.

Yingluck's brother Thaksin, who is also a former Thai Prime Minister, lives in Dubai and London in self-imposed exile to avoid corruption charges.

JUST WATCHED Former Thai PM: 'I've never thought of fleeing' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Former Thai PM: 'I've never thought of fleeing' 01:51

Senior police official Gen. Sriwara Rangsibhramakul told CNN that there was no official record of Yingluck leaving the country, which would suggest she slipped into a neighboring country first by crossing over a land border.

Asked if it was possible she fled via a natural land border, Rangsibhramakul would only say: "That is possible."

Read More