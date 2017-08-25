The sprawling corruption scandal that rocked South Korea

On it they found evidence that Choi, a close friend and unofficial adviser of then-South Korean President Park Geun-hye, had been receiving secret documents and intervening in state affairs.

Park's relationship with Choi and her father Choi Tae-min has long been controversial in Korea.

The elder Choi first became close with Park following the death of her mother at the hands of a North Korean assassin in 1974, while Park's father, dictator Park Chung-hee , was president.

Choi founded the Eternal Life Church, declared himself a modern day Buddha and called for all people to strive for eternal life.

A confidential 2007 US diplomatic cable, published by Wikileaks , referenced rumors that Choi had "complete control over Park's body and soul during her formative years and that his children accumulated enormous wealth as a result."

After her father died in 1994 at age 82, Choi Soon-sil succeeded him as church leader and spiritual mentor to Park, as the former first daughter became a political force of her own.

"The family had an extraordinary influence over Park Geun-hye for essentially her entire adult life," David Kang, a Korea expert at the University of Southern California, told CNN last year

Though she never held an official position, revelations showed that Choi Soon-sil was given advance access to presidential speeches and other documents.

In June, a Seoul court sentenced Choi to three years in prison for obstruction of duty by using her influence to solicit academic favors for her daughter from Ewha Womans University. Two university officials were also sentenced to between 18 and 24 months in prison.

Political princess

Hundreds of thousands of people braved the brutally cold the Korean winter to protest on Seoul's streets to demand Park's ouster.

After months of attempting to stave off the scandal with vague televised apologies in which she expressed regret for "causing public concern," Park was impeached by the country's parliament in December by a vote of 234 to 56.

Two months later, prosecutors opened a case into the accusations against Park -- who has denied the charges, including corruption, coercion and leaking confidential information. A decision on that case is not expected until October.

