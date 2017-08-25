(CNN) North Korea fired "several unidentified short-range projectiles" from Kittaeryong, Kangwon province, into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The projectiles flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles) into the Sea of Japan, or East Sea, the Saturday statement said.

"Our military is closely monitoring for North Korean additional provocation and strengthened surveillance and security postures and maintaining readiness postures," the South Korean release said.

North Korea has conducted a series of ballistic missile tests this year, increasing tensions with the United States, South Korea and Japan.

The country has fired 18 missiles during 12 tests since February, further perfecting its technology with each launch. In July, it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, which North Korea claims could reach "anywhere in the world."

