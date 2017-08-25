Story highlights The missiles were no threat to the US mainland or Guam, US officials say

South Korea-US military exercises are underway

(CNN) North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles Saturday morning from Kangwon province, the US Pacific Command said.

Though North Korea says it now has the ability to send missiles to the US mainland, US defense officials said they determined these missiles did not pose a threat to North America or Guam.

Cmdr. David Benham, spokesman for US Pacific Command, said the first and third missiles "failed in flight" and the second missile launch "appears to have blown up almost immediately."

South Korea and the United States call the exercises defensive in nature, but North Korea sees them as provocative and hostile, perhaps even preparation for an invasion.

Read More