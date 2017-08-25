2 dead as gunmen storm mosque in Afghan capital

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least two people were killed and eight others injured Friday when gunmen stormed a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul, officials said.

The attack began at 1:20 p.m. when an assailant blew himself up at the gate of the Imam Zaman Mosque as worshippers were attending Friday prayers, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish. Three gunmen then entered the mosque and fired on security forces.

Afghan security officials take positions Friday near the Kabul mosque after the attack.

Specials forces units were on the scene. Danish said security forces had killed two assailants and that the situation was ongoing.

At least two police officers have also been killed, he said.

Afghan security officials are on the scene Friday near the Imam Zaman Mosque in Kabul.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

