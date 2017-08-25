Two dead as gunmen storm mosque in Kabul

Kabul (CNN) At least two people were killed and eight others injured when gunmen stormed a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday, officials said.

The attack began at 1:20 p.m. when one assailant detonated his explosives at the gate of the Imam Zaman Mosque as worshipers were attending Friday prayers, according to interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish. Three gunmen then entered the mosque and fired on security forces.

Afghan security officials take positions near a Shiite Muslim mosque.

Specials forces units were on the scene attempting to neutralize the attackers. Danish said security forces had killed two assailants so far and that the situation was still ongoing.

The wounded were taken to hospital, according to Ismail Kawosi, a spokesman for the ministry of public health.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

