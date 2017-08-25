Controversial Indian guru found guilty in rape trial

New Delhi (CNN) Several north Indian cities are bracing for violence in the wake of a guilty verdict in the rape trial of popular Indian spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Singh, who is known as the "guru of bling" on account of his flashy dress sense and penchant for diamonds, was found guilty of rape in a case that dates back to 1999.

Rape in India carries a minimum sentence of seven years. Singh's sentencing will be carried out on August 28 in a separate hearing.

As news of the verdict slowly filtered out from the courthouse, the mood among the crowds gathered outside turned ugly, as supporters of Singh's -- who earlier had been buoyant in anticipation of the guru being cleared of any wrongdoing -- began to attack journalists and launch projectiles at security forces.

Indian security forces stand guard on the barricaded road leading to the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula, near Chandigarh, on August 24, 2017.

Security lock down

Read More