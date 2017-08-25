What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)We kicked off the week with a total eclipse but that was not all. We had snakes, beefs and a whole lot of other stuff. Here's what happened outside the world of politics.
Jenkins: No 'Wonder' James Cameron doesn't get it
"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins wasn't taking James Cameron's mansplaining about her hit superhero film.
Amazon: We're lowering Whole Foods prices
No more whole paycheck jokes! You may want to wait for Monday to go grocery shopping.
Mel B walks off 'America's Got Talent'
What just happened?!? Simon Cowell's joke was a "no" for ex-Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown.
The return of Taylor Swift
A sneak peek of the new single features a darker Swift than fans are used to.
We have a Powerball winner!
And the winner is ... Mavis Wanczyk. Naturally, she told her boss she's not coming back to work. Also, she plans on celebrating by hiding in her bed. You do you, girl.
Mayweather vs. McGregor
You may have heard about a little fight that's happening Saturday. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know.
'Game of Thrones' author sets record straight
George R.R. Martin had something to clear up. Start binge watching, boo.
Children on live television ... what could go wrong?
Lucy Wronka was there to talk about milk allergies, but her daughter Iris had other plans.
Total totality
Want to relive the eclipse of the century? We do, too!