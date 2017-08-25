Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 2:06 PM ET, Fri August 25, 2017

(CNN)We kicked off the week with a total eclipse but that was not all. We had snakes, beefs and a whole lot of other stuff. Here's what happened outside the world of politics.

Jenkins: No 'Wonder' James Cameron doesn't get it

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins wasn't taking James Cameron's mansplaining about her hit superhero film.

Amazon: We're lowering Whole Foods prices

    No more whole paycheck jokes! You may want to wait for Monday to go grocery shopping.
    Mel B walks off 'America's Got Talent'

    What just happened?!? Simon Cowell's joke was a "no" for ex-Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown.

    The return of Taylor Swift

    taylor swift look what you made me do
    A sneak peek of the new single features a darker Swift than fans are used to.

    We have a Powerball winner!

    And the winner is ... Mavis Wanczyk. Naturally, she told her boss she's not coming back to work. Also, she plans on celebrating by hiding in her bed. You do you, girl.

    Mayweather vs. McGregor

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor come face to face during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at SSE Arena on July 14, 2017 in London, England.
    You may have heard about a little fight that's happening Saturday. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know.

    'Game of Thrones' author sets record straight

    George R.R. Martin had something to clear up. Start binge watching, boo.

    Children on live television ... what could go wrong?

    Lucy Wronka was there to talk about milk allergies, but her daughter Iris had other plans.

    Total totality

    Want to relive the eclipse of the century? We do, too!