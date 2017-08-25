(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Hurricane Harvey and its 120-mph winds are closing in on the Texas coast and it's expected to hit land by early Saturday. Forecasters project catastrophic flooding from the "major" hurricane, which was upgraded to Category 3. The White House held a press briefing to outline disaster relief plans.
-- French President Emmanuel Macron faces controversy after spending $30,000 on makeup as his policies stall.
-- Samsung chief is sentenced to five years in prison for corruption charges, a South Korean court ruled.
-- Deadly clashes break out northern India after "guru of bling" was convicted of raping two of his followers.
-- "Where are you from?" Find out why this question is so off-putting to many Americans.
-- Your feed exploded with eclipse photos all week. Here's one more look at that picture of Trump squinting and more in this week's photos.
-- Is it out of the woods yet? Taylor Swift releases her new single "Look What You Made Me Do."
-- Only one can win this fight: Floyd Mayweather Jr. to face Conor McGregor on Saturday at Las Vegas' T-Mobile arena.
