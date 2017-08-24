Pakistan rejects 'insinuations' in Trump's Afghanistan speech

Story highlights President Trump criticized Pakistan in a speech on Monday

"To scapegoat Pakistan will not help in stabilizing Afghanistan," Pakistan's council said

(CNN) Pakistan's National Security Council issued a strongly worded rebuttal on Thursday to President Donald Trump's remarks that Pakistan provided "safe havens for terrorist organizations."

"The (National Security) Committee outrightly rejected the specific allegations and insinuations made against Pakistan," the council said in a statement. "To scapegoat Pakistan will not help in stabilizing Afghanistan. In fact, being its immediate neighbor, Pakistan has an abiding interest in peace and stability in Afghanistan."

The rebuttal comes days after Trump's speech Monday in which he announced that the US military would expand its presence in the war in Afghanistan, now in its 16th year

In particular, Trump had harsh words for Pakistan, the US ally that borders Afghanistan to the south. He said Washington could "no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organizations."

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars. At the same time, they are housing the very terrorists we are fighting ... that must change immediately," Trump added.

