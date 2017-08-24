What you didn't know about the dodo

Story highlights A new analysis of dodo bones reveals the birds adapted their life cycles to their environment

The analysis was matched against centuries-old accounts by Dutch sailors

(CNN) A new analysis of 22 dodo bones paints a picture of how the flightless bird that went extinct around the end of the 17th century may have lived.

Dutch sailors recorded the first observations of dodos in 1598, when they saw the large, strange birds on Mauritius, a tiny island east of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean. Their accounts suggest sailors hunted dodos for their tasty meat. The introduction of invasive species drove the birds to extinction between 1662 and 1693, other studies have shown.

A dodo and its chick

Over the years, researchers have studied dodo bones to classify them and to learn more about their skeletal anatomy. But the ecology of the dodo -- how it related to others and its environment -- has proven more difficult to nail down. Dodos' closest living relatives today are doves and pigeons, which can be tough to compare with a long-extinct, 22-pound bird.

So, a team of researchers combined the sailor's historical accounts with previous insights from the bones of the bird.

"For the first time, we have a lot more information about the ecology of the dodo," Delphine Angst, of the Palaeobiology Research Group at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, said by email. Angst led the study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports

