5 reasons to closely watch Hurricane Harvey

Story highlights Hurricane specialist says storm concerns will vary by area

High pressure will block storm's path, leaving it to drop rain for days on the same places

(CNN) It started raining Thursday in some parts of Texas. It might not stop until next week, thanks to lumbering Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey is an unusual tropical cyclone, one that will bring different concerns to different areas vulnerable to such a huge rainmaker with incredibly powerful winds.

The damaging effects of Harvey, expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall, will depend on where a person lives, hurricane specialist John Cangialosi of the National Hurricane Center said.

"We want people to remember tropical cyclones come with a whole package of potential problems," he said Thursday from Miami. Coastal residents may be more concerned about storm surge, whereas people who live inland will look skyward for days. People in some areas near the eye will have to deal with "devastating, if not catastrophic winds," he said.

Here are some of the factors that make Harvey a storm to be concerned about.