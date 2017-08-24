Story highlights Tropical Storm Harvey could become a hurricane

As much as 15 inches of rain is expected through Wednesday

(CNN) Texans are filling sandbags, stocking up on water and boarding up windows ahead of Tropical Storm Harvey, a system that could develop into a hurricane by Friday.

The system, which weakened before reaching tropical storm status early Thursday, is expected to make landfall Friday evening as a Category 1 storm in Corpus Christi, Texas, then stall over the state, the National Hurricane Center reported.

"Harvey is likely to bring multiple hazards, including heavy rainfall, storm surge, and possible hurricane conditions to portions of the Texas coast beginning on Friday," the weather service said.

Ten to 20 inches of rain could fall through next week from Texas' Gulf Coast toward Houston and into San Antonio, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

A hurricane watch is in effect from north of Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass, with a storm surge watch stretching north to High Island, on Galveston Bay.

Read More