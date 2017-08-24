Amid pumping failures, New Orleans readies as Harvey churns in the Gulf

Story highlights The city could get as much as 20 inches of rain if Harvey stalls over land, the mayor says

Three major drainage pumps were still offline Monday in low-lying areas

(CNN) As Hurricane Harvey takes aim at Texas, people in New Orleans are bracing for 10 inches of rain or more starting Sunday and continuing into early next week.

The daunting forecast comes just weeks after strong storms overwhelmed the city's unique drainage system , leading to flooding at a couple hundred properties and exposing critical deficiencies among 100 large pumps that drain many neighborhoods.

While some repairs have been completed, "we remain in a state of diminished draining capacity until more of our turbines and pumps are fully restored," Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Thursday morning. "We're in a more vulnerable space than we should be in. ... We're getting a threat at a time when we're not in our strongest position."

Should New Orleans "get stuck in rain bands" if Harvey stalls over land, the projected rainfall could spike to as much as 20 inches over the early part of the week, Landrieu said, citing his latest briefing by the National Weather Service.