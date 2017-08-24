5 things for August 24: Russia probe, Charlottesville, transgender troops, Qatar

(CNN) Let's check in with Rich Hill and make sure he's OK. The Dodgers pitcher threw a nine-inning no-hitter -- and still lost the game. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Russia investigation

2. Charlottesville

3. Transgender troops

4. Texas voter ID law

The Lone Star State's latest voter ID law discriminates against minorities, a federal judge says, so she's throwing it out . The ruling covers a voter ID law blocked last year by a federal court and a new measure enacted this summer as a replacement. Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos said both laws -- which require people to either show ID before voting or sign a declaration -- discriminate against many blacks and Latinos, so she issued permanent injunctions against both. Texas's attorney general called the ruling "outrageous" and promised to appeal.

5. Gulf nations crisis

NUMBER OF THE DAY

4

The number of Russian diplomats who have died this year. The latest is Russia's envoy to Sudan, who died while swimming in a pool

Power play

Someone bought the winning Powerball ticket , worth $759 million, and it probably wasn't you, so be sure you make it to work on time this morning.

America's got anger issues

Mel B got ticked at Simon Cowell, threw a drink at him and walked off "America's Got Talent," probably because this show hasn't had buzz in forever.

#HappyBirthday

The hashtag is now 10 years old , and we don't remember how we branded our social media posts without it.

How can we miss you if you never go away?

That '2:30 p.m. feeling'

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Back up you creep, get away from me"

What was going through Hillary Clinton's mind when Donald Trump stood behind her during a debate last year in St. Louis. She details the encounter in "What Happened," her upcoming book about the 2016 presidential election.

AND FINALLY ...

