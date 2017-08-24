Breaking News

Charleston police responding to 'active shooter situation'

By Tina Burnside and AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

Updated 1:31 PM ET, Thu August 24, 2017

Charleston shooter incident

(CNN)Police in Charleston, South Carolina, are working an "active shooter situation," according to Charles Francis, a spokesman for the Charleston Police Department.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.
An owner of a nearby boutique said the police activity is focused around Virginia's on King, a restaurant in the heart of downtown.
"Right now the streets are full of SWAT and police and people heavily armed. They are blocking off the whole block," said Sarah Cobb, owner of MOSA boutique.
    Cobb described evacuations of nearby businesses and officers with guns pointed toward the restaurant.
    Developing story - more to come