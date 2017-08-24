Michael Schumacher: Son Mick to honor 25th anniversary win at Spa

Story highlights Mick Schumacher to drive father's former car

Will drive at Spa on 25th anniversary of Dad's first win

Michael Schumacher convalescing from life-changing skiing injury

(CNN) Michael Schumacher' son Mick will take to the Spa track on Sunday to honor the 25th anniversary of his father's first Formula One victory.

Mick Schumacher, 18, son of the stricken seven-time world champion, will drive his father's Benetton B194, his 1994 title-winning car, ahead of the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix.

"No doubt, I wanted to do that," said Mick Schumacher in an Instagram post

Mick is a promising racer and lies 11th in the F3 European Championship this season, having graduated from the F4 circuit.