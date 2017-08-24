Breaking News

Michael Schumacher: Son Mick to honor 25th anniversary win at Spa

By Rob Hodgetts

Updated 11:27 AM ET, Thu August 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

luca di montezemolo ferrari f1 schumacher circuit spc_00013926
luca di montezemolo ferrari f1 schumacher circuit spc_00013926

    JUST WATCHED

    Schumacher's 'strength' can help him recover

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Mick Schumacher to drive father's former car
  • Will drive at Spa on 25th anniversary of Dad's first win
  • Michael Schumacher convalescing from life-changing skiing injury

(CNN)Michael Schumacher' son Mick will take to the Spa track on Sunday to honor the 25th anniversary of his father's first Formula One victory.

Mick Schumacher, 18, son of the stricken seven-time world champion, will drive his father's Benetton B194, his 1994 title-winning car, ahead of the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix.
"No doubt, I wanted to do that," said Mick Schumacher in an Instagram post
    Mick is a promising racer and lies 11th in the F3 European Championship this season, having graduated from the F4 circuit.
    READ: Michael Schumacher's legacy lives on
    Read More
    READ: Mick Schumacher impresses on debut
    Mick Schumacher prepares to drive during qualifying for the European Formula 3 Series at Silverstone in April.
    Mick Schumacher prepares to drive during qualifying for the European Formula 3 Series at Silverstone in April.
    It is more than three years since Michael Schumacher's life-changing skiing accident.
    His medical status still remains unclear, having suffered serious head injuries in a freak accident on December 29, 201.
    The 48-year-old continues to receive specialist treatment at his home in Switzerland.
    His manager Sabine Kehm said in a statement in December: "Michael's health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard."
    Michael Schumacher won the first of his record 91 grands prix at Spa in 1992.
    Michael Schumacher won the first of his record 91 grands prix at Spa in 1992.
    Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991 and won his first race at the Belgian track a year later.

    Beim Grand Prix von Spa 1992 hat mein Vater seinen ersten von 91 Formel-1-Siegen geholt. Zu Ehren dieses 25-jährigen Jubiläums werde ich am Sonntag vor dem Rennen dort mit dem Benetton B194-5 fahren, dem Auto seiner ersten WM-Saison. Klar, dass ich das machen wollte! Vielen Dank an die Motorworld Köln Rheinland, die das Auto zur Verfügung stellt! Fotos vom Check am 9. August. #TeamMS #TeamMichael #KeepFighting At the Grand Prix of Belgium 1992 my father secured his first of 91 Formula 1 victories. To celebrate this 25 year anniversary I will do a lap of honour this sunday in Spa prior to the race with the Benetton B194-5, the car of his first world championship season. No doubt I wanted to do that! A big thank you to Motorworld Köln Rheinland for giving us the car! Pics from the test drive on August 9 #TeamMS #TeamMichael #KeepFighting

    A post shared by Mick Schumacher (@mickschumacher) on

    He went on to score a record 91 grands prix victories in a glittering 21-year career.
    Visit CNN.com/motorsport for more news and videos
    One of Schumacher's records could be matched this weekend if Lewis Hamilton can score his 68th F1 pole position.