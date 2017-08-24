Story highlights LeBron James posted a series of tweets complaining about NBA fans burning jerseys

Fans in Boston torched the jersey of Isaiah Thomas, who was traded from the Celtics to the Cavaliers this week

(CNN) LeBron James has had enough of fans burning jerseys.

The NBA star took to Twitter on Thursday, voicing his displeasure with Boston Celtics fans who were burning point guard Isaiah Thomas' No. 4 jersey. The Celtics traded Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the rights to the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for point guard Kyrie Irving on Tuesday.

"The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now!" James said at the start of a five-tweet rant. "The man was traded. What do u not understand?"

James then noted that Thomas played in a playoff game for the Celtics one day after the death of his sister, Chyna Thomas , 22, who was killed in a single-car crash in Washington State in late April.

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better.... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say "get them up out of here". Man beat it! When "we".... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it's "cowardly" "traitor", etc but when it's on the other side it's "business" huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness🚀 #Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

James also mentioned Gordon Hayward, who opted to sign with the Celtics as a free agent after playing seven seasons for the Utah Jazz. When Hayward announced his decision to leave Utah, Jazz fans burned his jersey.

