Washington (CNN) Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will not recommend eliminating any national monuments following a review ordered by President Donald Trump, but changes to boundaries that could open up federal lands to energy production remain possible.

At Trump's direction, Zinke earlier this year launched a review of 27 national monuments, a controversial move that could undo protections for millions of acres of federal lands, as well as limits on oil and gas or other energy production.

Zinke has since offered a reprieve to six of those monuments, announcing he would recommend those lands remain protected.

Zinke did not outline other details in the AP interview and it was not immediately clear if his review will be made public.

A White House official said the President has seen the report.

"President Trump has received Secretary Zinke's draft report for the Antiquities Act, and is currently reviewing his recommendations to determine the best path forward for the American people," the official said.

According to the Bangor Daily News , one of the monuments still under review -- the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument -- will see "nothing dramatic." Zinke is trying to "thread the needle" and will put together recommendations to satisfy all parties involved, a source told the paper.

Environmentalists have railed against the review and plan legal challenges to any planned changes to monument boundaries.

"Zinke's sham review was rigged from the beginning to open up more public lands to fossil fuel, mining and timber industries," said Randi Spivak, public lands program director for the Center for Biological Diversity. "He and Trump will not be allowed to rob Americans of their public lands. Any effort to change national monument boundaries or reduce protections will be challenged."

National outdoor retailer REI and other companies have also opposed changes to monuments. REI urged customers in an email campaign to "tell Secretary Ryan Zinke why our public lands need to remain protected now and for future generations."

"Our country's public lands define who we are. These are the places where we work, where we play and where we connect to our shared history -- and today, some of these places are in jeopardy," the note read.

Focus on Bears Ears

Bears Ears National Monument in Utah has been the primary focus of the debate.

President Barack Obama designated Bears Ears as a national monument in December, less than a month before leaving office, bestowing strict federal protections to the 1.3-million-acre stretch of land in southeastern Utah that is home to ancient cliff dwellings and other land sacred to five Native American tribes.

While the decision drew praise from Native American leaders and environmentalists, it was also met with fierce criticism from Republicans in the state who slammed the move as a federal overreach.

Zinke trekked to Bears Ears in May to tour the national monument and meet with stakeholders on both sides of the issue and a month later he issued interim recommendations.

As part of an expedited review, Zinke recommended in an interim report earlier this year that Trump revise the Bears Ears boundaries.

"The Bears Ears National Monument contains some objects that are appropriate for protection under the act," Zinke wrote in the interim report, referring to rock art and sacred Native American sites. "However, having conducted the review ... I find that the Bears Ears National Monument does not fully conform with the policies set forth" in Trump's executive order.

