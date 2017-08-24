Story highlights "Nothing dramatic" will affect most of the national monuments

Zinke originally launched a review of 27 national monuments

Washington (CNN) Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will not recommend eliminating any national monuments following a review ordered by President Donald Trump, but changes to boundaries that could open up federal lands to energy production remain possible.

Zinke retweeted a tweet from the AP Thursday of an interview where the secretary said he is recommending changes to a "handful" of monuments.

At Trump's direction, Zinke earlier this year launched a review of 27 national monuments, a controversial move that could undo protections for millions of acres of federal lands, as well as limits on oil and gas or other energy production.

Zinke has since offered a reprieve to six of those monuments, announcing he would recommend those lands remain protected.

Zinke did not outline other details in the AP interview and it was not immediately clear if his review will be made public.

