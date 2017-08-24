Former CIA officer explains stunt to boot Trump from Twitter

Story highlights Plame said funds would go towards a campaign to eradicate nuclear weapons

Washington (CNN) Former CIA officer Valerie Plame was roughly $1 billion short of her goal to buy a major stake in Twitter and persuade the publicly traded company to ban President Donald Trump -- so she started a GoFundMe campaign to raise that sum and, as the page says, "#BuyTwitter and delete Trump's account."

On CNN's "The Situation Room" Thursday, she conceded the goal was "really ambitious," but said the effort was mainly about drawing attention to what she says is the potential for Trump, a prolific Twitter user, to tweet the US into a nuclear confrontation.

"The point is, I want to shine a spotlight on showing how dangerous Trump and his Twitter button can be," Plame said.

Plame said she's trying to show that people do not "just have to stand by" as the President tweets. She also said she will not benefit financially from the campaign, and any proceeds it nets short of the goal would go to Global Zero, an organization Plame has worked with that advocates for complete nuclear disarmament.

Plame said Trump's behavior on Twitter made her concerned that his threats could provoke an attack from North Korea.

