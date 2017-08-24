Trump's shutdown threat could make history -- and not in a good way

(CNN) With Mexico out of the running, President Donald Trump is pressing Congress -- and so, American taxpayers -- to foot the bill for his southern border wall.

One problem: Most Republicans on Capitol Hill know that passing a budget with anything close to the estimated $10 to $15 (or more) billion in funds for its construction is a non-starter.

Trump must know this, too, but he is also aware that his base is in thrall to "the wall," so on Tuesday night in Phoenix he upped the stakes.

"Now the obstructionist Democrats would like us not to do it, but believe me, if we have to close down our government, we're building that wall," he said. "Let me be very clear to Democrats in Congress who oppose a border wall and stand in the way of border security: You are putting all of America's safety at risk. You're doing that."

But the political reality is more complicated. "Obstructionist Democrats" are the minority party in both the House and Senate. So while they can in many cases hold up the Republican agenda, their powers are limited. More importantly here, there is little will among their GOP counterparts to halt the work of a government they control.

Read More