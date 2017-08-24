Trump retweets meme of his Obama 'eclipse'

Story highlights Trump retweeted a meme of him eclipsing Obama

(CNN) Most of the country has moved on from the solar eclipse, but President Donald Trump on Thursday retweeted a meme of "the best eclipse ever," featuring a montage of four photos that show Trump blocking former President Obama.

On Monday, some parts of the United States experienced a total eclipse where the moon completely blocked the sun for a short time.

Trump watched the celestial event from the White House with first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron.

Amid the excitement, eclipse jokes flooded social media -- and some Trump critics shared a different version of the presidential eclipse.

