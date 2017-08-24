Story highlights President Donald Trump tweeted about the debt ceiling Thursday

Congress has until the end of September to raise the debt ceiling or default on its debt

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump continued to criticize his Republican Congress on Thursday, hitting congressional leadership on the debt ceiling legislative process, which he called "a mess."

"I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!" he wrote in two tweets Thursday morning.

Trump is set to meet behind closed doors with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and the Office of Legislative Affairs later Thursday.

Trump's Thursday tweets could potentially signal a new direction in administration support for raising the debt ceiling.

