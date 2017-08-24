Korie Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty': Trump needs to make a change

Story highlights Korie Robertson says she didn't decide who to vote for until the day of the 2016 election

Seven months into the Trump presidency, her message to Trump is to "stop fighting"

Washington (CNN) "Duck Dynasty" star Korie Robertson thinks President Donald Trump needs to make a change -- and said she's hopeful that he can.

"I wish that he would make a change," Robertson told CNN's Jamie Gangel in an interview that aired on CNN Thursday afternoon. "I don't want to look at regrets, and say I wish this happened a different way."

"I just know that where we are right now, I feel like -- the reason I'm speaking out now is because I feel like President Trump needs to make a change," she said.

She added later: "I'm hopeful. I think people can change."

Robertson is the wife of famed CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander, Willie Robertson, whose family and business are chronicled in the "Duck Dynasty" reality series on A&E.

