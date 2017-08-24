(CNN) When former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper questioned President Donald Trump's "fitness to be in this office" after the President's wild speech in Phoenix Tuesday night, it was likely only a matter of time before the President aimed his Twitter ire at the retired general.

Indeed, Thursday morning came the tweet from the President: "James Clapper, who famously got caught lying to Congress, is now an authority on Donald Trump. Will he show you his beautiful letter to me?"

James Clapper, who famously got caught lying to Congress, is now an authority on Donald Trump. Will he show you his beautiful letter to me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

In an interview, Clapper told CNN about the "beautiful letter."

"The night before the election, we deployed two teams so that we would be ready to provide a PDB brief the next morning to whomever won," Clapper recounted, referring to the Presidential Daily Briefing. "I hand-wrote almost identical short notes to each of the two candidates to accompany the first brief as President-elect; only one actually got deployed -- the one to him."

The note to Clinton, which went undelivered, congratulated her on her victory and said the intelligence community stood by to serve her with the best intelligence it could muster. The note to Trump said the same thing.

Read More