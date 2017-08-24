Breaking News

Judge green-lights feds' request for Trump protesters' data

By Laura Jarrett, CNN

Updated 1:47 PM ET, Thu August 24, 2017

Demonstrators protest during the inauguration ceremonies for Donald Trump on Friday, January 20, in Washington. While protests were mostly peaceful, some erupted into violence.
Demonstrators protest during the inauguration ceremonies for Donald Trump on Friday, January 20, in Washington. While protests were mostly peaceful, some erupted into violence.
Demonstrators protest during the inauguration ceremonies.
Demonstrators protest during the inauguration ceremonies.
A pair of police officers were injured and at least 95 protesters arrested after they smashed windows, damaged cars and threw rocks at police. Here, people flee one scene.
A pair of police officers were injured and at least 95 protesters arrested after they smashed windows, damaged cars and threw rocks at police. Here, people flee one scene.
A person clad as a polar bear carries a sign during the protests in Washington.
A person clad as a polar bear carries a sign during the protests in Washington.
An anti-Trump protester reacts after being hit by a paintball fired by police.
An anti-Trump protester reacts after being hit by a paintball fired by police.
Members of the public chant slogans and display T-shirts reading "resist" during a protest at the beginning of Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as 45th President.
Members of the public chant slogans and display T-shirts reading "resist" during a protest at the beginning of Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as 45th President.
Protesters march with puppets depicting Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Protesters march with puppets depicting Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Flames erupt from a limousine after windows were smashed.
Flames erupt from a limousine after windows were smashed.
Acting DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told CNN that there were several hundred protesters who were confronting police. He praised the thousands of other demonstrators who behaved in a peaceful fashion to get their point across.
Acting DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told CNN that there were several hundred protesters who were confronting police. He praised the thousands of other demonstrators who behaved in a peaceful fashion to get their point across.
Demonstrators shout slogans against Trump.
Demonstrators shout slogans against Trump.
Police gather near a group of protesters. In a series of coordinated demonstrations designed to cut off spectator access, protesters blocked or caused bottlenecks in front of at least a half dozen security checkpoints outside the National Mall in the hours ahead of the swearing-in.
Police gather near a group of protesters. In a series of coordinated demonstrations designed to cut off spectator access, protesters blocked or caused bottlenecks in front of at least a half dozen security checkpoints outside the National Mall in the hours ahead of the swearing-in.
A police flash-bang grenade explodes during a clash with protesters. "Pepper spray and other control devices were used to control the criminal actors and protect persons and property," police said.
A police flash-bang grenade explodes during a clash with protesters. "Pepper spray and other control devices were used to control the criminal actors and protect persons and property," police said.
A protester holds a sign calling for the impeachment of new President Donald Trump.
A protester holds a sign calling for the impeachment of new President Donald Trump.
Protesters clash with police. "I think Donald Trump is a fascist, and it's very easy for people, especially people who are in pain, to slip into fascism," said protester Lysander Reid-Powell, a 20-year-old student from New Mexico.
Protesters clash with police. "I think Donald Trump is a fascist, and it's very easy for people, especially people who are in pain, to slip into fascism," said protester Lysander Reid-Powell, a 20-year-old student from New Mexico.
Protesters clash with a Trump supporter in McPherson Square.
Protesters clash with a Trump supporter in McPherson Square.
Protesters set trash cans ablaze.
Protesters set trash cans ablaze.
A protester confronts a Trump supporter following the inauguration.
A protester confronts a Trump supporter following the inauguration.
Police stop protesters from passing through following the inauguration.
Police stop protesters from passing through following the inauguration.
A man holds a sign offering free hugs during the protests.
A man holds a sign offering free hugs during the protests.
Story highlights

  • Dreamhost suggested it may appeal the ruling
  • The judge added new additional safeguards to protect "innocent users" of the site

(CNN)A judge in DC handed federal prosecutors a win Thursday in their ongoing fight over data connected to a website used to organize Inauguration Day protests against the Trump administration.

Although web-hosting provider Dreamhost is not required to turn over millions of IP addresses for mere visitors who clicked on the disruptj20.org website, Chief Judge Robert Morin of the DC Superior Court largely granted prosecutors' request to collect a wide-ranging set of records from the company, which will now include emails for users who signed up for an account associated with the website, organizers' membership lists and emails of third parties who sent messages to disruptj20.org account users, among other information.
DOJ modifies request for info on Trump opponents
The dispute between Dreamhost and federal authorities has been ongoing for weeks, as the company has pushed back against the requests as overbroad and potentially chilling to free speech rights. On Tuesday, the US Attorney's office in DC proposed a revised search warrant to the court, emphasizing that it is only focused on potential criminal acts associated with the protests, "not their political views -- and certainly not the lawful activities of peaceful protests."
    After an hourlong hearing Thursday, Morin said he was mindful that the data of "innocent users" could be swept up in the government's search and added several additional safeguards that prosecutors must comply with to "balance First Amendment protections and (prosecutors') need for the information."
    Earlier: Federal prosecutors pursue information on Trump opponents
    The judge explained that he would supervise the collection and search process, and prosecutors must now submit to the court a list of all law enforcement officials who will review the data, provide a "minimization protocol" for how authorities plan to separate out data from "innocent users" of the website -- and once the data is collected, prosecutors cannot publicize or share it with any other law enforcement agency.
    Raymond O. Aghaian, a lawyer for Dreamhost, argued that the judge's safeguards do not go far enough and signaled that the company may appeal Morin's ruling, saying website users may face "irreparable harm" if Dreamhost complies with the ruling.
    The US Attorney's Office declined to comment.
    Prosecutors in DC have indicted nearly 200 people on local rioting charges stemming from the January protests, and 19 have pled guilty to date.