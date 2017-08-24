Report: CIA's Brennan criticized some lawmakers' grasp of Russian interference

Story highlights Russian meddling in the 2016 election has been front and center for the duration of President Donald Trump's seven months in office

The memos were obtained by BuzzFeed News through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Agency

Washington (CNN) Then-CIA Director John Brennan wrote to employees that he believed not all members of Congress understood the significance of the agency's determination that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, according to an internal CIA memo published Thursday by BuzzFeed.

"In recent days, I have had several conversations with members of Congress, providing an update on the status of the review as well as the considerations that need to be taken into account as we proceed," the December 16 Brennan memo published by BuzzFeed reads. "Many -- but unfortunately not all -- members understand and appreciate the importance and gravity of the issue, and they are very supportive of the process that is underway."

In another Brennan memo dated December 13, he addresses "a variety of reports and commentary about purported CIA intelligence and assessments on foreign activities related" to the election.

In that memo, he cautioned his staff that "there will likely be additional uninformed public discourse and speculation on this matter that will surface in the media in the days and weeks ahead."

"I understand how frustrating such reports can be, but this is one of the many challenges we face in our line of work," the memo published by BuzzFeed reads.