Another communications staffer departs White House

Story highlights Andrew Hemming has departed the White House communications team

The decision was mutual

(CNN) The White House's revolving door has seen more out than in lately, as White House director of rapid response Andrew Hemming became the latest communications and former Republican National Committee staffer to depart the chaotic Trump administration Thursday.

The departure, first reported by Politico , was a mutual decision, a White House source told CNN.

Hemming's White House role involved circulating positive news articles, often from conservative media outlets, about the Trump administration to reporters.

He joined the administration following work during the 2016 campaign for Rick Perry, followed by a stint at the Republican National Committee, where he worked alongside Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer.

Hemming's exit comes weeks after the White House departures of his embattled former RNC colleagues; Priebus was ousted as chief of staff in late July, and Spicer resigned from his press secretary post one week earlier.

