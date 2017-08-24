Story highlights Robby Mook says we have to work together to ensure 2016-style attack never happens again

He is teaming up with ex-Romney campaign manager on a center to share info on hacking

CNN political commentator Robby Mook ran the 2015-16 presidential campaign for Hillary Clinton and is now a senior fellow at Harvard University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Spoiler alert: Foreign intervention in American politics is as old as our republic. John Adams warned about it in his inaugural address in 1797.

As far back as 2008 , foreign hackers were infiltrating the campaigns, but you didn't hear much about it.

Robby Mook

That all changed last year when the Russians stole information from Democrats and pushed it out to the media in an especially dramatic fashion. It didn't just inflict damage on Hillary Clinton; it further divided our political parties and got Americans angry ... at each other. This is exactly what the Russians (and other foreign adversaries) wanted.

As Clinton's campaign manager, I'm as angry and frustrated as anyone about what the Russians did. I'm equally frustrated by the Trump administration's response. Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is vital, and I trust he will get to the bottom of what happened, but he can only illuminate the past. The rest of us will determine what happens in the future, and we have to work together now to make sure a 2016-style attack never happens again.

Unchecked, foreign meddling in our elections will get much worse since cyberspace provides an array of ways to undermine the integrity of elections. Most attention has gone to how foreign agents could break into voting machines and alter the outcome of an election, but it's even easier to corrupt voting lists, leak embarrassing emails from election officials or generate fake ballot requests. Any one of these crimes could call the election into question and bring the democratic process to a standstill.