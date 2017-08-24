Yes, it's OK to question Trump's mental health

Story highlights Michael Weiss says it's wrong to say there shouldn't be discussion of the President's fitness to serve

Michael Weiss is a national security analyst for CNN and author of "ISIS: Inside the Army of Terror." The opinions in this article are his own.

(CNN) It was in the course of falsely arguing that in his denigration of women as creatures best suited to the barnyard and kennel he was only referring to Rosie O'Donnell that then-candidate Donald Trump explained the central cultural plank of his campaign. "I've been challenged by so many people, and I don't frankly have time for total political correctness. And to be honest with you, this country doesn't have time either."

Perhaps sensing this response did not entirely satisfy debate moderator Megyn Kelly, whose menstrual cycle he would later invoke as a reason for her aggressive line of questioning, Trump added that his criticisms were all in good fun, a form of release in the face of so many mean-spirited enemies.

"Take him seriously, not literally," was the most seriously taken justification for Trump's broad appeal and his campaign's infinite supply of lifeboats from Titanic scandals of mocking the disabled, prisoners of war, Gold Star parents and Mexicans. Two variations on this theme of rationalization were: "Relax, he doesn't really mean it." Or: "Well, maybe he means it a little, but at least this is straight talk, not the verbose gobbledygook of the professional Washington swamp-dweller."

No doubt the President does not always mean what he says or even understand what he says. But his loyalists, who share in his mistrust and hatred of the US press corps, have got a point when they argue that a too easily mortified and euphemistic class of pundit failed to appreciate just how well the language of the bar stool and the barracks went down with the American electorate in 2016.

