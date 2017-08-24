Hoax jobs, floods and new banknotes: India's interesting week

Arpan Roy is an Indian expatriate based in Singapore. An experimental physicist, he is also the founder and illustrator of The Bong Sense, a popular online magazine.
Chinese News Agency dons "Indian Face"
China's war of words with India over a disputed border in the Doklam region took a strange turn last week, when Chinese state media outlet Xinhua posted a video of a man crudely impersonating an Indian in a turban. The video, which was widely described as racist (and extremely unfunny), was apparently intended to be "humorous."
Submerged in water, east India celebrates Independence Day
As heavy rain continues to flood parts of east India, Nepal and Bangladesh, photos have emerged on social media of people standing in waist deep water raising the Indian national flag on Independence day. Many online were touched by the images, pointing to the fact that not even floods could dampen the spirits of Indians 70 years after the country became Independent.
Hoax Google job offer causes problems
In what might be described as a tragedy of errors, a teenager from the northern state of Haryana has became the subject of online ridicule after he was reportedly tricked into thinking he had been offered a job at Google. The teen's story would have likely passed without notice, had it not been for the actions of his school, that decided rather unthinkingly to send a press release announcing his apparent "good fortune" to the national media.
Reserve Bank of India to release new 50 rupee note
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is to release a brand new 50 rupee denomination banknote. The new florescent blue note, which is slightly smaller than the existing note, is intended to prevent forgeries, but has been likened online to monopoly money.