Hoax jobs, floods and new banknotes: India's interesting week

Arpan Roy is an Indian expatriate based in Singapore. An experimental physicist, he is also the founder and illustrator of The Bong Sense, a popular online magazine.

Chinese News Agency dons "Indian Face"

China's war of words with India over a disputed border in the Doklam region took a strange turn last week, when Chinese state media outlet Xinhua posted a video of a man crudely impersonating an Indian in a turban. The video, which was widely described as racist (and extremely unfunny), was apparently intended to be "humorous."

Submerged in water, east India celebrates Independence Day

As heavy rain continues to flood parts of east India, Nepal and Bangladesh, photos have emerged on social media of people standing in waist deep water raising the Indian national flag on Independence day. Many online were touched by the images, pointing to the fact that not even floods could dampen the spirits of Indians 70 years after the country became Independent.

Hoax Google job offer causes problems

