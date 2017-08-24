(CNN) Hundreds of civilians have been killed and injured in Raqqa since the offensive to recapture the Syrian city from ISIS began in June, a new report by rights group Amnesty International said Thursday.

Civilians are "coming under fire from all sides," the report said, citing survivors' accounts, as they find themselves trapped between ISIS booby traps and snipers, and airstrikes and artillery strikes by the US-led coalition against ISIS and Russian-backed Syrian government forces.

The rights group documents 176 cases of civilians killed in and around Raqqa in June and July, saying they constitute "a small sample of a much wider pattern."

Its report calls on coalition forces and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to redouble their efforts to protect the thousands of civilians still trapped in Raqqa by avoiding indiscriminate or disproportionate strikes, and creating safe exit routes from the battleground.

It warns that many of those civilians are effectively being used as human shields by ISIS, which it says has used "multiple tactics" to prevent them fleeing, including laying landmines along exit routes, setting up checkpoints and firing on those caught trying to leave.

