Story highlights Atkin is English football's first openly gay referee

Has officiated in English football's lower leagues

Says reaction to his coming out has been positive

Homophobic abuse exists worldwide in football

(CNN) There are no openly gay players in English football's top five leagues, a fact many attribute to some of the cultural problems that surround the game.

Just last weekend, homophobic chanting was heard at a Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. Two Leicester fans were subsequently arrested, and it is thought that around 50 supporters participated in the abuse.

For Ryan Atkin, the first openly gay referee in English football, the incident was a timely reminder that the sport has plenty to do in tackling homophobia.

"It's not acceptable for people to do that sort of thing," Atkin, who came out publicly in August, told CNN, referring to what had happened at Leicester.

"It may not be people that are playing; there are a lot of LGBT supporters, a lot of LGBT young people who go to football who could be LGBT and haven't told their family. When you've got people shouting those things, you're not helping those people at all."