Spain attacks suspect released from custody

(CNN) One of the four suspects detained after last week's terror attacks in Catalonia was released Thursday pending further investigation.

However, Salah El Karib has been ordered to appear in court every Monday, according to a document from Spain's National Court sent to CNN. He also had to hand over his passport and has been banned from leaving Spain.

The Catalan police had detained Karib because his credit card was used to buy airline tickets for two of the suspected terrorists, Driss Oukabir and Abdelbaki Es Satty.

The judge considered that Karib's explanation that he had bought the tickets at the request of Driss' brother, Moussa Oukabir, was credible and matched evidence that investigators were able to obtain, the document said.

Two more suspects allegedly connected to the terror cell behind the attacks in Spain were formally charged Tuesday amid reports the group was planning to target landmarks in Barcelona.

